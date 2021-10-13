Missing Mondays: Provincewide worker shortage forces restaurants to rethink Monday service
Inside Victoria’s iconic Dutch Bakery, a small bell rings every time an order comes through the kitchen.
Since Labour Day weekend, the bell hasn’t rung once at the Fort Street diner on a Monday.
"Being open six days a week was just no longer a functional option for us,” said co-owner Michelle Bryne.
“So, since the Labour Day weekend we've been closed Mondays."
Like so many restaurants in B.C., the pastry proprietor has been forced to shift hours of operation because of a major lack of staff.
The Dutch Bakery is now closed Sundays and Mondays so the staff it has kept through the pandemic doesn’t burn out.
"This is certainly not how we wanted to do business,” Bryne told CTV News Vancouver Island.
Victoria’s Downtown Business Association has watched as the restaurant industry has been pushed to new limits during the COVID-19 crisis.
It says many food service operators are now toying with hours in a way they have never before, all in hopes of staying afloat with so few staff.
"It's not like they've been having a great year-and-a-half,” said Jeff Bray, the business association’s executive director.
“It's been very tight all along and this is just another impact of COVID-19.”
Province-wide, the B.C. Foodservice and Restaurant Association estimates the industry is short more than 40,000 workers.
"It's going to be 10 years in B.C. before we have enough workers to handle our own economy,” said Ian Tostenson, the association’s president and CEO.
“That's why immigration is so important and why we are in such trouble now."
The Development Bank of Canada recently released a survey suggesting 55 per cent of small and medium-sized businesses cannot find enough staff.
The survey found the lack of workers is stunting the financial growth of the businesses in a major way.
Back at the Dutch Bakery, owners say hiring staff is nearly impossible right now, meaning they don’t expect Mondays will be coming back any time soon.
"Definitely for the foreseeable future; there just aren't people who want to work," Bryne said.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Former U.S. President Bill Clinton admitted to hospital
Former President Bill Clinton was admitted to the University of California Irvine Medical Center's intensive care unit for a urinary tract infection that spread to his bloodstream, his doctors told CNN on Thursday.
'I have not done anything wrong': Top military commander says he wants his job back
Canada's top military commander Admiral Art McDonald wants his job back, saying that he has 'been exonerated,' and remains a 'champion of culture change' within the Canadian Armed Forces.
La Nina could bring forth cold and stormy winter to Canada, new forecast predicts
The climatological phenomenon known as La Nina has returned, and that means many Canadians can expect a cold and stormy winter, according to AccuWeather's latest winter forecast.
What we know about the U.S. land border reopening to Canadians
Starting in early November, the United States will be opening its land and sea border to non-essential fully vaccinated Canadian travellers for the first time since March 2020.
Nunavut declares emergency in Iqaluit, city receives first shipment of potable water
A state of emergency has been declared in Iqaluit after the city’s water was deemed undrinkable and potentially tainted with petroleum.
Robert Durst sentenced to life for murder of best friend
New York real estate heir Robert Durst was sentenced Thursday to life in prison without a chance of parole for the murder of his best friend more than two decades ago.
Indigenous artist Alanis Obomsawin honoured with sound and light show in Toronto
A new sound and light show projected onto the Royal Ontario Museum in Toronto pays tribute to Alanis Obomsawin, an Indigenous artist who has advocated for social justice over her decades-long career.
Dozens dead, hundreds infected, but health authorities fight to conceal B.C. hospital outbreak findings
A CTV News investigation into COVID-19 outbreaks in hospitals in the Lower Mainland has resulted in scant information from health authorities, which have fought disclosure even though hundreds of patients and staff have contracted the virus in hospital and dozens have died as a result.
13-year-old girl in Saint-Armand, Que. has died after she fell into a pit while operating a vehicle
A 13-year-old girl in Saint-Armand, Que., has died after she fell inside a pit while operating a front-loader, CTV News has learned.
Vancouver
-
Dozens dead, hundreds infected, but health authorities fight to conceal B.C. hospital outbreak findings
A CTV News investigation into COVID-19 outbreaks in hospitals in the Lower Mainland has resulted in scant information from health authorities, which have fought disclosure even though hundreds of patients and staff have contracted the virus in hospital and dozens have died as a result.
-
B.C. facility aims to make vehicle fuel from carbon pulled out of the atmosphere
The B.C. government, a First Nation in the Interior and a pair of Squamish-based companies are working together on a project that they say could revolutionize the transportation industry by all but eliminating its carbon dioxide emissions.
-
New 'circuit-breaker' restrictions announced for Northern B.C. as COVID-19 surge continues
B.C. health officials have announced a host of new, stricter regulations for residents of the eastern part of Northern Health.
Edmonton
-
Hinshaw apologizes to Alta. family upset death of boy with inoperable brain tumour reported 'another COVID case'
The family of a 14-year-old Alberta boy who recently died doesn’t want his nine-month cancer fight overlooked because he tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before dying.
-
'I refuse': Beaumont bakery still cooking in defiance of AHS closure order
A Beaumont bakery owner says she’d rather lose her business than stick her nose into that of her customers.
-
'Another tragically high total': Alberta reports 30 deaths, 916 new COVID-19 cases
Alberta reported 916 new cases of COVID-19 and 30 deaths from the disease at a pandemic update Thursday afternoon.
Calgary
-
Hinshaw apologizes to Alta. family upset death of boy with inoperable brain tumour reported 'another COVID case'
The family of a 14-year-old Alberta boy who recently died doesn’t want his nine-month cancer fight overlooked because he tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before dying.
-
750 AHS employees seeking vaccination exemptions
AHS head Dr. Verna Yiu says roughly 750 of her staff are seeking exemptions from the service's vaccine requirements on medical and religious grounds.
-
City hall outsiders say they bring fresh perspective to mayoral race
Three mayoral candidates held a press conference at City Hall Thursday to remind voters that sometimes there's as much of an upside to being political outsiders as there is to being insiders.
Toronto
-
Ontario woman who bought $700 computer still paying it off seven years later
An Ontario woman who bought a $700 computer in 2014 is still chipping away at her now $2,400 debt seven years later.
-
Ontario not on 'safe ground' yet to lift more COVID-19 restrictions, science table director says
The scientific director of the Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table says the province should not rush into lifting capacity limits in more places, suggesting that the earliest further easing of restrictions should be at the end of the month.
-
Ontario launches vaccine verification app for businesses and it's now available to download
Ontario has launched its COVID-19 vaccine verification app and it is now available for download.
Montreal
-
Forged vaccine documents from Ontario prompt Quebec health ministry to adapt verification process for passports
Quebec’s ministry of health will make changes to its verification process for the COVID-19 passport after possibly hundreds of people were able to quite easily get their hands on faked passports online, CTV News has learned.
-
Quebec bars and restaurants to operate at full capacity as of Nov. 1
As of Nov. 1., bars and restaurants will be able to operate at full capacity, Quebec authorities will announce Thursday. A ban on dancing and singing will stay in place, and vaccine proof is still mandatory.
-
13-year-old girl in Saint-Armand, Que. has died after she fell into a pit while operating a vehicle
A 13-year-old girl in Saint-Armand, Que., has died after she fell inside a pit while operating a front-loader, CTV News has learned.
Atlantic
-
N.S. reports 26 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, active cases rise to 198
Health officials in Nova Scotia reported 26 new cases of COVID-19 and 15 recoveries on Thursday, as the number of active cases rises to 198.
-
Nova Scotia introduces legislation prohibiting anti-vaccine protests near hospitals, pharmacies
Protests that block access to hospitals and other health-care facilities could soon be banned in Nova Scotia under newly proposed legislation.
-
New Brunswick reports two more COVID-19 deaths and 133 new cases
New Brunswick Public Health said Thursday afternoon that two more people have died as a result of COVID-19, raising the total of COVID-19-related deaths in the province to 82.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg cab driver facing extortion, careless driving charges after woman dragged while trying to retrieve forgotten phone: police
A taxi driver has been charged after a Winnipeg woman said she was hurt while trying to retrieve her forgotten phone as the vehicle sped off while she clung onto an open passenger window from outside the vehicle.
-
Former hockey coach charged with historic sexual assaults found dead: Winnipeg police
A former hockey coach who was recently charged with historic sexual assaults has been found dead, according to the Winnipeg Police Service.
-
Sask. in talks with Manitoba over potential ICU transfers: Merriman
Saskatchewan’s health minister confirmed all resources are in place to begin sending ICU patients out of the province if necessary.
Saskatoon
-
Missing Saskatoon man found dead
A missing Saskatoon man has been found dead, police say.
-
Saskatoon police seeking help to identify 15 people who allegedly violated COVID-19 restrictions at PPC rally
Saskatoon police are asking for help identifying people who attended the People’s Party of Canada election night gathering.
-
'Somebody is trying to kill our trees': Saskatoon residents discover mysterious holes drilled in trees
Residents in Saskatoon’s Avalon neighbourhood are scratching their heads after eight trees were found with holes drilled into their trunks.
Regina
-
Sask. health minister says province's COVID-19 vaccination rates an underestimation
Saskatchewan’s health minister said the province’s COVID-19 vaccination rates are an underestimation, because of people who no longer live in the province but still have Saskatchewan health cards.
-
Steady growth of Regina tent community draws concern from mayor
Regina’s mayor has given agencies roughly two weeks to find housing for residents of a tent community in Pepsi Park before the city starts looking at putting an end to the camp.
-
Death of woman, 24, being investigated as homicide
Peri A. N. Redwood was found dead at a home in the 1700 block of Ottawa St. on Wednesday morning.
London
-
London driver tries to avoid R.I.D.E. program
A London driver is facing multiple charges after trying to avoid a R.I.D.E. program on Northville Road in Lambton Shores, south of Grand Bend.
-
Woman arrested following downtown London, Ont. machete attack
One person suffered minor injuries following an attack involving a machete in downtown London, Ont.
-
'Our community is a different place than it was two years ago': Vital Signs report shows problems growing
The London Community Foundation (LCF) launched its 2021 Vital Signs report, "Be the Change" on Thursday.
Northern Ontario
-
Timmins police aim to buy licence plate reader to identify suspended drivers on the road
Const. Chris Gauthier of the Timmins Police Service said he's noticing an upward trend in the number of suspended drivers on local roadways.
-
Northern Santa Claus parades not all returning in full capacity
Northern communities are already starting to plan their Santa Claus parades, but not all will return in their traditional formats.
-
Sudbury patient sick of virtual appointments
For Sudbury's Karen Haslam, going to the doctor is often a last resort. But with virtual medicine being used by doctors during the pandemic, she says she needs to see a doctor in person.
Kitchener
-
Rocks with anti-vaccine messages thrown through Cambridge businesses' windows: WRPS
Waterloo regional police are investigating after rocks with anti-vaccination messages on them were thrown through the windows of two Cambridge businesses.
-
Boy, 9, injured after being hit by vehicle in Kitchener
A nine-year-old boy has been hurt after he was hit by a vehicle while crossing the road.
-
Transport truck hits light pole down, major rural road closed
A major rural road in Waterloo Region has been partially closed after a transport truck knocked down a light pole.