Missing man from West Shore found safe weeks after disappearance

Mounties in Langford, B.C., say a man who was reported missing last month has been found safe.

The 32-year-old was reported missing on Feb. 16 and hadn't been seen since Jan. 14, according to a news release from the West Shore RCMP.

A spokesperson for the detachment said Thursday the man was located in the Lower Mainland of B.C.

In a social media post, the West Shore RCMP thanked those who spread the word about his disappearance.