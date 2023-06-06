Missing man from Vancouver Island may be in Kamloops area, RCMP say

Matthew Mueller, 39, was last seen on May 30 but was in telephone contact with his family the following day, when he was reported missing, according to the Lake Cowichan RCMP. (RCMP) Matthew Mueller, 39, was last seen on May 30 but was in telephone contact with his family the following day, when he was reported missing, according to the Lake Cowichan RCMP. (RCMP)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario