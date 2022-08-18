Missing hiker found safe on Vancouver Island

RCMP say a hiker who was reported missing in central Vancouver Island has been located safe.

Police and search teams were looking for a 32-year-old man from Campbell River, B.C., who had gone hiking in Strathcona Park earlier this week.

No one had heard from the man since Tuesday, police said, prompting a search for the man on Thursday.

On Thursday afternoon, Campbell River RCMP said the man had been located safe.

"Police would like to thank the community for their concern and help," said Mounties in a statement.