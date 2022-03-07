'Miraculous': 3-year-old recovering from brain injury after 6-metre fall on Vancouver Island

It's been a heart-wrenching couple of weeks for a Vancouver Island family, but fortunately there's good news to share.

Three-year-old Sophia Taylor has been in hospital in Vancouver ever since she suffered a devastating fall in February, but now she's back where she belongs.

On Feb. 12, Sophia and her brothers and sister were on a picnic with their dad at Transfer Beach in Ladysmith, B.C.

Her dad let go of her hand for a moment to put some bags down, and in the blink of an eye Sophia slipped through a handrail, falling six metres onto the concrete below.

The fence that Sophia fell through at Transfer Beach in Ladysmith, B.C., is shown. March 4, 2022 (CTV News)

She was taken by air ambulance to the B.C. Children's Hospital in Vancouver for treatment of a skull fracture and brain injuries. At the time, her prognosis was unknown, and doctors had told the Taylor family to hope for the best but prepare for the worst.

But then, hope was rekindled when the three-year-old was able to sit up by herself.

Little by little, she's been regaining her strength.

"Hi," said Sophia, as she waved and walked by a CTV News journalist on Friday.

It's a small word that Sophia's mom, Selina Taylor, says is "miraculous."

On Friday, Sophia returned home to Vancouver Island.

The three-year-old's rehabilitation is expected to last about a year, but her spark has returned, her family says.

"There's still some therapy that needs to be done, her fine motor skills, her speech," said Taylor.

A fundraiser was launched for Sophia's recovery shortly after she fell. As of Friday, it had raised more than $48,000.

Sophia's family says they know this miracle didn't happen without miracle workers.

"We're thankful for all the care and the love and the donations we've been getting," said Taylor. "Just very grateful."