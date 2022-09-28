Military plane lands at Comox air force base after experiencing mechanical trouble

Flight safety personnel from the Royal Canadian Air Force are investigating after an incident occurred involving a CP-140 Aurora aircraft out of Comox, B.C., on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Cpt. Brad Little at 19 Wing Comox, the flight crew of the Aurora noticed they had a possible malfunction in one of their four engines shortly before 1:30 p.m.

"As a precaution and in accordance with standard operating procedures, the crew shut down the engine," Little told CTV News.

A CP-140 Aurora engine is shown. (CTV News)

Fire-Rescue Services from the base were activated, which Little says is standard operating procedure, and were on standby, but the aircraft landed without any difficulties.

"The aircrew initiated a three engine approach, for which they train regularly, and the aircraft landed at 19 Wing without incident," he said.

CP-140 Aurora aircraft are long-range patrol planes that are used for a variety of purposes, including surveillance, anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare, and search and rescue operations.