Military, first responders conduct joint training exercise on Vancouver Island
The Department of National Defence is warning residents about a large-scale, multi-agency emergency training exercise that's taking place in various locations across the Comox Valley this week.
On Wednesday, 19 Wing Comox will be working with a slew of first responder agencies, including police, firefighters, paramedics and search and rescue teams, to conduct a joint training exercise.
The exercise will take place at Air Force Beach, the North Island Hospital, 19 Wing Comox and 19 Wing fitness Centre, among other locations.
The training will include smoke and a large number of emergency services on the airfield at Air Force Beach. Aircraft wreckage will also be placed on the airfield ahead of the simulation, and some people will be acting as casualties in the exercise.
"Residents are reminded that these activities are routine military and emergency services training, and there is no need to report them to 19 Wing Comox or local emergency services," said 19 Wing Comox in a release Monday.
Residents will be restricted from visiting Air Force Beach during this time.
The exercise was co-designed by the Comox Valley Emergency Department, which will be coordinating the training.
The organizations participating in the training include:
- Courtenay RCMP
- Courtenay Fire Rescue
- Comox Fire Rescue
- North Island 911
- Campbell River Fire Dispatch
- Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue Station 60
- Comox Valley Airport Commission
- BC Transit
- Comox Valley Hospital
- Island Health
- Health Emergency Management BC
- BC Ambulance Service
- St. John Ambulance First Aid
"Multi-agency training such as this ensures interoperability between the various agencies, clearer understanding of the different roles and procedures used by others, as well as a chance to learn from each other," said 19 Wing Comox.
"All training scenarios have been carefully prepared to ensure realism, while maintaining the safety of all involved."
There will also be observers from local groups, including Union Bay Fire Rescue, Oyster River Fire Rescue, Powell River Airport, Campbell River Airport, Courtenay Air Park and the Regional District of Nanaimo.
