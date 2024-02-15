VANCOUVER ISLAND
Vancouver Island

    • Military counter-explosive training underway at 19 Wing Comox

    Share

    For the entire month of February, members of the Canadian Armed Forces from across the country are converging on 19 Wing Comox to be re-certified in counter-IED (improvised explosive device) training.

    The training has happened every February at 19 Wing for more than a decade and is called exercise Taz Runner.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Regina

    Barrie

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News