VANCOUVER -- Firefighters from Vancouver Island have travelled to the Interior to help battle the wildfires raging in that part of the province.

The Regional District of Nanaimo announced Friday that crews from Errington Volunteer Fire Department and Coomb-Hilliers Volunteer Fire Department had been sent to Osoyoos to join crews fighting wildfires there.

“Our local firefighters are well trained and equipped for interface wildfire suppression and are always willing to help others in need,” said Tyler Brown, the regional district's chair, in a news release.

“We are fortunate that we have the capacity to free up some of our resources to assist this very serious situation in Osoyoos and our thoughts are with all who are affected by the wildfires," Brown added.

The Errington department sent its spare engine and a three-person crew, while Coombs-Hilliers sent a water tender and a two-person crew for the two-week deployment, according to the district.

"Fire departments in the region are coordinating their response to minimize impacts to any one department and retain local response capacity," the district said in its release. "The temporary support of this equipment and the crews will not affect local fire response or services within the Regional District of Nanaimo."