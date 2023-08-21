Men arrested after suspicious fire damages Nanaimo dental office

Firefighters responded to the scene and quickly got the fire under control but not before it caused significant damage to the building, the Nanaimo RCMP said in a statement Monday. (Nanaimo RCMP) Firefighters responded to the scene and quickly got the fire under control but not before it caused significant damage to the building, the Nanaimo RCMP said in a statement Monday. (Nanaimo RCMP)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario