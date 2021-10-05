Mechanical trouble forces BC Ferries to change busy route ahead of holiday weekend

Victoria -

A mechanical issue is forcing BC Ferries to modify the sailing schedule for one of its busiest routes ahead of the upcoming Thanksgiving weekend.

The ferry operator says the Spirit of Vancouver Island vessel is having trouble with its starboard gearbox. BC Ferries is redeploying the Coastal Renaissance vessel to assist on the Swartz Bay-Tsawwassen route.

The modified route schedule is available here.

Customers will bookings on affected sailings will be notified by the ferry service.

BC Ferries is asking travellers to consider alternate routes between Vancouver Island and the B.C. mainland, such as Tsawwassen-Duke Point or Horseshoe Bay-Departure Bay routes.