Maxi Priest to headline Victoria Ska and Reggae Festival

The Victoria Ska and Reggae Festival is returning in 2023 with headliner Maxi Priest.

The five-day festival will be spread out over three venues – Ship Point, the Victoria Curling Club, and the Upstairs Cabaret – from June 21 to 25.

Maxi Priest is making his festival debut after nearly four decades of performing around the world.

"We are proud to welcome this legend to our stage for the first time," the Victoria Ska and Reggae Society said Monday in a statement announcing the lineup for the 24th annual festival.

This year's event will also feature hip-hop artist Chali 2na, a festival alumni after performing in 2018 with Los Angeles-based band Ozomatli.

Fellow rapper Brother Ali is also set to perform at this year's festival, bringing "conscious lyrics and banging boom-bap beats to the city," the society says.

Performers the Aggrolites and Kid Koala will return to the festival for the first time in nearly a decade, while Congo Natty will make his inaugural appearance on the festival stage.

"He'll be joined by our longtime ally Stickybuds, who returns to the festival for a very special Friday night party that guarantees to be one of the sweatiest nights of this year's festival," the organizers say.

Rounding out the lineup are Sister Carol, Perfect Giddimani, Ojo De Buey, Out of Control Army, Stope the Presses and Junior Toots, son of reggae icon Toots Hibbert of Toots and the Maytals.

The society will also host free public workshops with festival artists.

Tickets are on sale Friday, March 24 at 10 a.m.