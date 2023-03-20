Maxi Priest to headline Victoria Ska and Reggae Festival
The Victoria Ska and Reggae Festival is returning in 2023 with headliner Maxi Priest.
The five-day festival will be spread out over three venues – Ship Point, the Victoria Curling Club, and the Upstairs Cabaret – from June 21 to 25.
Maxi Priest is making his festival debut after nearly four decades of performing around the world.
"We are proud to welcome this legend to our stage for the first time," the Victoria Ska and Reggae Society said Monday in a statement announcing the lineup for the 24th annual festival.
This year's event will also feature hip-hop artist Chali 2na, a festival alumni after performing in 2018 with Los Angeles-based band Ozomatli.
Fellow rapper Brother Ali is also set to perform at this year's festival, bringing "conscious lyrics and banging boom-bap beats to the city," the society says.
Performers the Aggrolites and Kid Koala will return to the festival for the first time in nearly a decade, while Congo Natty will make his inaugural appearance on the festival stage.
"He'll be joined by our longtime ally Stickybuds, who returns to the festival for a very special Friday night party that guarantees to be one of the sweatiest nights of this year's festival," the organizers say.
Rounding out the lineup are Sister Carol, Perfect Giddimani, Ojo De Buey, Out of Control Army, Stope the Presses and Junior Toots, son of reggae icon Toots Hibbert of Toots and the Maytals.
The society will also host free public workshops with festival artists.
Tickets are on sale Friday, March 24 at 10 a.m.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Carson Briere, son of Flyers GM Danny, charged for pushing wheelchair down stairs
Three misdemeanour charges were filed Monday against the son of Philadelphia Flyers interim general manager Danny Briere after a video posted on social media showed him and another Mercyhurst University athlete pushing an unoccupied wheelchair down a staircase.
Ottawa board of health member sees outpouring of support after body-shaming message
A member of the city of Ottawa's board of health is speaking out about body shaming after receiving a letter that said she shouldn't serve on the board because of her weight.
'Everyone's devastated': Friends say neuroscientist, 31, missing in Old Montreal fire
A 31-year-old neuroscientist is believed to be among the six people missing after a massive fire in Old Montreal last week. An Wu was staying at the heritage building on Place d'Youville to attend a conference, according to friends and family.
'Targeted inflation relief' coming in 2023 federal budget, Freeland says
The coming 2023 federal budget will 'exercise fiscal restraint' while also making 'significant' investments in health and building Canada's clean economy, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said Monday.
1 dead after triple shooting at Fairview Mall parking lot in Toronto
One person is dead and two others are injured following a daylight shooting in the parking lot of Fairview Mall on Monday afternoon.
2 staff members, student suspect injured in stabbing at Halifax-area high school
Two staff members and a student -- who is also the suspect -- have been injured in a stabbing at a high school in Bedford, N.S., according to the Halifax Regional Centre for Education (HRCE).
'Absolutely disgusting': B.C. councillor speaks out after Sikh international student swarmed, beaten
An international student was swarmed and beaten by a group of people who ripped off his turban and dragged him across the sidewalk by his hair in Kelowna, B.C., Friday evening, according to a local politician.
Health Canada launches new toll-free number for poison centres
Health Canada has launched a new toll-free number, 1-844-POISON-X, or 1-844-764-7669, to help people across the country access critical medical advice related to poisonings more easily.
Unanswered questions: Montreal mayor calls for meeting with Airbnb after fatal fire
Mayor Valerie Plante said Monday she requested a meeting with an Airbnb executive after a building in Old Montreal — a short-term rental hot spot — was destroyed by a fire that has left six people missing.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver’s fire chief 'extremely frustrated' with daily fires on Downtown Eastside
After a large fire spread from tents to a shuttered theatre on the city’s Downtown Eastside, Vancouver’s fire chief told reporters she was “incredibly frustrated” that more isn’t being done to prevent daily fires breaking out in the area.
-
'1 step forward, 3 steps back: Vancouver city council to vote on 'pace-of-change' policy
Vancouver council will soon vote on a policy that could slow development in the Broadway Plan, one of the most significant long-term projects underway in the city.
-
Police cleared in off-duty officer's death at Langley, B.C., business
Weeks after an off-duty officer died at a Langley, B.C., business, a watchdog has cleared police at the scene of wrongdoing.
Edmonton
-
Neighbour recalls night two Edmonton police officers were killed outside her door
A woman who lives across from the apartment where a 16-year-old shot and killed two Edmonton police constables has multiple bullet holes in her door, with a couple piercing her doorframe.
-
Regimental funeral for fallen Edmonton police officers scheduled for next Monday
The Edmonton police officers killed in the line of duty last week will be laid to rest next Monday.
-
5 killed, boy seriously injured, in northern Alberta crash
Five people were killed in a crash in northern Alberta Sunday evening. One person – a five-year-old boy – survived and was airlifted to hospital in life-threatening condition, RCMP say.
Toronto
-
1 dead after triple shooting at Fairview Mall parking lot in Toronto
One person is dead and two others are injured following a daylight shooting in the parking lot of Fairview Mall on Monday afternoon.
-
Former police chief Mark Saunders to run for mayor
Former police chief Mark Saunders will enter the race to become Toronto’s next mayor, a spokesperson for his campaign confirmed Monday night.
-
Man dead after shooting in Mississauga
A man is dead after a shooting in a residential area of Mississauga on Monday evening.
Calgary
-
No sanctuary here: Animal rescue operation faces threat of closure after permit denied
A Wheatland County sanctuary that cares for abandoned and surrendered farm animals faces an uncertain future after having a permit application to keep operating denied.
-
Neighbour recalls night two Edmonton police officers were killed outside her door
A woman who lives across from the apartment where a 16-year-old shot and killed two Edmonton police constables has multiple bullet holes in her door, with a couple piercing her doorframe.
-
Child in life-threatening condition after being struck by vehicle in northwest Calgary
An 11-year-old boy was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition after being struck by a vehicle in the northwest Calgary neighbourhood of Royal Oak.
Montreal
-
6 missing after Old Montreal fire 'probably still in the rubble': Police
Officials are still looking for victims after a fire ripped through a building in Old Montreal last week, killing at least one person. At a press conference Monday morning, spokespersons for the Montreal police and Montreal fire department said six people are still missing. They come from various locations in Quebec, Ontario and the U.S.
-
Unanswered questions: Montreal mayor calls for meeting with Airbnb after fatal fire
Mayor Valerie Plante said Monday she requested a meeting with an Airbnb executive after a building in Old Montreal — a short-term rental hot spot — was destroyed by a fire that has left six people missing.
-
$1 billion added to cost of Louis-Hyppolyte-La Fontaine tunnel work
The bill to repair the Louis-Hyppolyte-La Fontaine tunnel, which connects the island of Montreal to the South Shore, is turning out to be more expensive than expected.
Atlantic
-
2 staff members, student suspect injured in stabbing at Halifax-area high school
Two staff members and a student -- who is also the suspect -- have been injured in a stabbing at a high school in Bedford, N.S., according to the Halifax Regional Centre for Education (HRCE).
-
N.S. government offering nurses $10,000 bonuses to keep them in public health system
Front-line nurses who are working for publicly-funded employers in Nova Scotia will receive a bonus of up to $10,000, Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston announced Monday.
-
Spring equinox arrives Monday evening, marking first day of season
The spring (vernal) equinox arrives at 6:24 p.m. on Monday. The equinox is the time of the year when the position of the sun passes south to north over the equator.
Winnipeg
-
Gimli eyes short-term rental regulations
The rural municipality posted a notice on its website Monday announcing it will be developing a strategy to regulate short-term rentals.
-
'It's very frustrating': Exchange District businesses upset over surprise road closure
The surprise closure of an Exchange District street has business owners looking for answers on why they weren't given any notice.
-
Man stabbed with hypodermic needle at restaurant: police
A 34-year-old woman is facing charges after she allegedly stabbed a stranger with a hypodermic needle while they were waiting in line to order food at a restaurant.
Kitchener
-
Inquest into death of Kitchener man shot and killed by police begins
Nearly eight years after 20-year-old Beau Baker was shot and killed by a Waterloo regional police officer, an inquest into the Kitchener man’s death is now getting underway.
-
'It's an obsession': How a Kitchener entrepreneur is using tech to help with gardening
Alex Lizewski has a bit of a green thumb, but she also knows her way around computer software.
-
'BORGs' abound at Waterloo St. Patrick’s Day, but what are they?
A new youth binge-drinking trend was on display in the streets of Waterloo’s university district Friday.
Regina
-
'It’s toxic': Why some experts say new Experience Regina slogans go too far
Mixed reviews continue to roll in days after Experience Regina delivered new campaign slogans that lean into the double entendre of the capital city’s name.
-
Meet the TikTok creator behind a redesign of the Sask. licence plate
TikTok creator Ethan Craft said feedback has generally been positive about his concept for a reimagined Saskatchewan licence plate.
-
Sask. disability benefits could soon increase, government hints
People receiving Saskatchewan disability benefits could soon receive an increase. Several recipients of the Saskatchewan Assured Income Disability (SAID) benefits were at the legislative building on Monday, saying they can’t make ends meet anymore.
Barrie
-
Police investigating online threat directed towards Bradford school
South Simcoe Police is investigating an alleged threat of violence in an online threat targeted towards a Bradford High School.
-
Real estate market on the upswing after challenging year
Market trends in Simcoe County show an increase in viewings and buyers re-entering the market after key interest rate hikes from the Bank of Canada warded off many last year.
-
Impaired driving trial begins for man accused in deadly head-on Highway 12 collision in 2020
The trial of Sigfrid Stahn, accused of being impaired and causing a deadly head-on collision on Highway 12 in Waubaushene nearly three years ago, began Monday.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon fans spent over $200,000 at sold-out Blades game concession
SaskTel Centre staff are still recuperating from Sunday’s sold-out game between the Regina Pats and Saskatoon Blades.
-
Prince Albert police seize 31 kilograms of cocaine and $55,000 in record drug bust
Prince Albert police say the largest-ever drug bust in the city occurred after a major investigation.
-
Top-selling Sask. realtors faked paperwork to get mortgages approved for clients, police say
A fraud scheme involving fake documents used to qualify for a mortgage has been linked to two Saskatoon real estate agents.
Northern Ontario
-
Another southern Ont. snowmobiler dies in crash on a northern trail
Another southern Ontario resident in their 30s has died following a snowmobile crash in the northern region.
-
Elliot Lake cancels drag race event, cites lack of interest, economic losses
Elliot Lake has cancelled the Northern Shore Drag Race, which has been going on for the past two decades and typically draws hundreds of vehicles and a thousand people.
-
Sudbury police say vehicle was travelling 170 km/h in 80 km/h zone
A young driver from Espanola has been charged with stunt driving following a recent incident in the early morning hours in Sudbury.