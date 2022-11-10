Massive fire destroys four businesses in Parksville, B.C.
A large section of a strip mall in Parksville, B.C., went up in flames Wednesday night, taking out four businesses.
Firefighters from multiple departments attended the blaze just after 10:30 p.m. at the Parksville Heritage Centre at 1209 Island Highway East.
Firefighters from multiple departments attended the blaze just after 10:30 p.m. at the Parksville Heritage Centre at 1209 Island Highway East. (CTV News)
"When we arrived, we found smoke out of all the eaves of the structure on the northeast side," said Parksville fire Chief Marc Norris.
The flames quickly spread through the roof and the trusses dropped into the businesses below as they burned. The fire chief says the building was built in the 1960s or 1970s and has been renovated many times.
"This is quite an old building, has several ceilings in it," he said. "The crews were unable to get to it, the fire spread through the loft area and the truss bases."
Norris says there were no fire separations between the units. He believes the fire started inside one of the building’s two restaurants.
Hydro and gas was disconnected from the building and Norris says two propane tanks were removed from the area. Crews also had to wade through a large knee-deep water puddle that filled a portion of the parking lot.
The businesses were unoccupied at the time of the fire.
Two cats belonging to the Heritage Animal Hospital were rescued from the blaze. The cats are owned by hospital staff and there were no other pets in overnight care at the time.
Staff at the hospital were on scene Wednesday night trying to figure out how they were going to continue operating on Thursday.
Two restaurants— the British Bobby Restaurant and LaBelle Parksville – were also destroyed in the blaze, along with the offices of the Parksville Qualicum Beach News.
Teresa Bird, the newspaper's publisher, says she is relieved nobody was hurt in the blaze.
"Obviously we haven’t been able walk through the building yet but we know that all of the electronics and everything, of course, are destroyed," Bird said.
The staff of 10 who worked in the building will temporarily have to work remotely while new premises are located. Bird said community members have already come forward with offers of business space.
"We’re actually able to work remotely to put the paper out this week so we will have a paper this week. Everybody can work from their laptops. Most of our systems are now online," she said.
She said the offices were also used to produce provincewide podcasts and that the audio studio was destroyed.
Crews prevented the fire from spreading to the other portion of the mall, which is anchored by the Serious Coffee shop.
Firefighters remained on scene Thursday morning to determine the cause of the blaze.
Correction
An earlier version of this story incorrectly said the offices of the Vancouver Island Free Daily newspaper were also destroyed in the blaze. In fact, the newspaper is no longer produced on these premises.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Discrimination and supply contribute to housing affordability crisis, survey finds
A new survey finds Canadians rank affordable housing as a top issue facing the country, with limited supply, inflation and discrimination all adding to soured sentiment.
'Amputation hazard': Updated recall notice for generator sold in Canada following dozens of injuries
Two portable generators with folding handles used to move them around that were recalled last year because they pose an 'amputation and crush hazard' now require an updated fix, Health Canada says.
Russian-Canadian man arrested, awaiting U.S. extradition for alleged global ransomware crimes
A Russian-Canadian man from Ontario is in police custody and awaiting extradition to the United States for his alleged participation in a global ransomware campaign, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday.
Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan invested US$95M into failing crypto platform FTX
The Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan says it invested US$95 million into failing cryptocurrency exchange platform FTX Trading.
Wear face masks indoors, federal health officials urge Canadians
Federal health officials urged Canadians to wear face masks indoors and continue following other public health precautions during a COVID-19 update on Thursday morning.
Low-frequency bass can't be heard, but it can fire up the dance floor: study
According to a new study from researchers at McMaster University, inaudible low-frequency bass makes you groove 11.8 per cent more on the dancefloor.
Police officer killed in suspected Brussels terror attack
A lone assailant killed one police officer and wounded another Thursday in a stabbing attack that two Belgian judicial officials said was suspected to be terrorism-linked. The suspect was shot and taken to a hospital.
Unravelling the mystery of the Dieppe flag and its journey home to Canada
At this year's national Remembrance Day ceremony, a weathered Canadian flag recovered from the battlefields of Dieppe will be placed at the foot of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. This national symbol, possibly stained by the blood of a young soldier during one of the deadliest military operations of the Second World War, nearly ended up in a landfill if not for its rescue by an American veteran.
Quebec mother upset after police Taser her non-verbal son with autism
A Quebec mother is demanding to know why her non-verbal son who has autism was Tasered by police after running away from a local centre for people with special needs. Marie Ismé said her 18-year-old son, Brandon, is not a threat and said his treatment by Mascouche police is the worst nightmare for someone with autism.
Vancouver
-
Oldest veteran in Canada shares secret to living more than a century
The year Canada's oldest veteran was born, a cup of coffee was 15 cents and two cans of peanut butter cost 35 cents.
-
B.C. man awarded $160K after wrongful termination linked to substance use disorder
A cement plant in Metro Vancouver owes $160,000 to a former employee who was terminated in 2018 after refusing to take a drug test in order to return to work from a medical leave.
-
Health officials warn of pediatric hospital surge as B.C. MLA questions value of vaccine outreach materials
Hours after the country's top health officials warned of a growing surge of influenza, RSV and other viruses sending children to hospital in droves, a Liberal MLA questioned the value of BCCDC pamphlets containing vaccine information.
Edmonton
-
Premier Smith tells minister to 'launch an Alberta Police Service' despite higher costs
Alberta's new premier is moving ahead on a plan to ditch the RCMP and create a provincial police force, despite a report stating it will cost taxpayers more.
-
'How a fox would design a henhouse': Alberta rural leaders on oil well cleanup plan
The head of the Rural Municipalities of Alberta says an oil and gas industry proposal to grant the industry royalty credits to clean up abandoned wells is like having the fox design the henhouse.
-
Heritage Festival moving to Borden Park and Exhibition Lands
With Hawrelak Park closing for a long-term rehabilitation project, the Edmonton Heritage Festival announced the new three-year temporary site that will be used for the annual August long-weekend celebration.
Toronto
-
'I thought it was a joke': Ontario woman told to reverse changes to heritage home
An Ontario woman said she didn’t know her home was in a heritage district in Markham when she rebuilt it after it burned down. Now, the city is asking her to reverse the changes.
-
Ontario to consider more sites for new 2+1 highway system. Here's how it works
The Ontario government will consider additional locations to implement a new 2+1 highway system following the conclusion of the current pilot project, the Ministry of Transportation confirmed Thursday.
-
Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan invested US$95M into failing crypto platform FTX
The Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan says it invested US$95 million into failing cryptocurrency exchange platform FTX Trading.
Calgary
-
Teen found guilty of manslaughter in New Year's Eve hit-and-run death of Calgary officer
A teen was found guilty of manslaughter in the hit-and-run death of a Calgary police officer Thursday
-
Ottawa ghosted Alberta during Coutts border blockade: text messages
When Alberta asked Ottawa for help to clear the Coutts blockade in early February, the federal government didn't respond until the blockade ended.
-
2-alarm fire breaks out at Calgary condo complex
One person has been taken to hospital and a 48-suite building has been evacuated after a two-alarm fire at a southeast Calgary condo building.
Montreal
-
Quebec mother upset after police Taser her non-verbal son with autism
A Quebec mother is demanding to know why her non-verbal son who has autism was Tasered by police after running away from a local centre for people with special needs. Marie Ismé said her 18-year-old son, Brandon, is not a threat and said his treatment by Mascouche police is the worst nightmare for someone with autism.
-
Marc Tanguay named as interim leader of Quebec Liberals
The interim leader of the Quebec Liberal Party (QLP) is Marc Tanguay, CTV News has confirmed. The news comes three days after Dominique Anglade announced her resignation. Tanguay, selected among the 19 members of the Liberal caucus, will fill in until a new official leader of the opposition is elected in 2023.
-
First responders trained on how to avoid mistaking body for mannequin: Quebec coroner
A coroner's report into the death of a Quebec woman whose body was mistaken for a mannequin says police and firefighters have received training to help them avoid making similar errors.
Atlantic
-
Meningitis death of Halifax university student renews calls to expand vaccination against deadly strain
The death of a student from Halifax's Saint Mary’s University over the weekend in hospital is a confirmed case of meningitis.
-
New Brunswick's budget surplus balloons $739 million more than spring estimate
New Brunswick's budget surplus continues to swell and is now projected at $774.4 million for the 2022-23 fiscal year, an increase of $739.2 million over the figure forecast in the province's March budget.
-
Nicole to be typical fall storm, but officials warn of outages where Fiona hit hard
The Category 1 hurricane that hit Florida early Thursday morning will feel like a typical fall storm when the weather system -- named Nicole -- makes its way to the East Coast this weekend, Environment Canada says.
Winnipeg
-
Trans-Canada Highway reopens amid bout of winter weather
The Trans-Canada highway has reopened after a bout of winter weather hit southeast Manitoba and forced some highways to close.
-
'It's a slap in the face': Manitoba doubles down against supervised consumption sites
The province is cementing its approach on addictions care in Manitoba by reinforcing a commitment to treatment and long-term recovery while opposing supervised consumption sites.
-
Boy abducted by ISIS reunited with his family in Winnipeg after eight years
Eight years after Ayad Alhussein was abducted by the terror group ISIS, he has been reunited with his family in Winnipeg.
Kitchener
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Two killed Norfolk County crash, two adults and a child suffered serious injuries
OPP say a driver and passenger have died in a crash on Highway 24, west of Waterford. Three others, two adults and a child, remain in hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
-
'An issue the community needs to solve': Stratford steps up after graffiti attack
Community members and local businesses are stepping in to help after a Stratford sandwich shop was targeted by hate-motivated graffiti last week.
-
Rise in virus cases prompts renewed health warnings
Hospitals across Canada are seeing an increase in COVID-19, influenza and RSV cases. Health experts are urging people to take precautions as they predict a "tough" Winter season.
Regina
-
'Crazy high' volumes of sick kids pack Sask. clinics: family doctor
Saskatchewan clinics are packed with sick kids who are once again catching respiratory viruses that virtually did not exist for the last two years due to pandemic behaviours, according to a Saskatoon family physician.
-
Sask. government criticized over public housing units
The NDP opposition has accused the provincial government of being a slum landlord. It comes after a Saskatoon public housing unit became infested with rodents.
-
'It's not worth it': Sask. families still feelings effects of 400 cancelled WestJet flights from weekend service outage
Some Saskatchewan families are still dealing with travel disruptions caused by a service outage at WestJet over the weekend.
Barrie
-
Crews battle fully-engulfed structure in Adjala-Tosorontio
Emergency crews spent Thursday evening responding to a fire at a property in the Township of Adjala-Tosorontio.
-
Shoppers change habits to adjust to inflating costs
Buying groceries has become more unaffordable than ever, forcing shoppers to change how and what they buy at the grocery store.
-
Two suspects charged after Smash and grabs at Muskoka businesses
Provincial police have arrested two individuals after multiple break-ins at businesses in Gravenhurst.
Saskatoon
-
Woman accused in Saskatoon nightclub death granted bail
A provincial court judge has granted bail for 22-year-old Paige Theriault-Fisher, who is charged in the death of a woman during an altercation at a Saskatoon nightclub.
-
'They really don't appreciate it': Veterans say Remembrance Day is on decline
Remembrance Day is fast approaching and a couple veterans say appreciation for their service is declining.
-
'Do you have another shirt?': Possible change in legislative protocol following abortion t-shirt rejection
Clarity on protocols within the Saskatchewan Legislature is being looked for by both the government and the official opposition, thanks to a shirt, which read “Abortion is Health Care.”
Northern Ontario
-
Weather warnings across northern Ont.: Freezing rain, snow
A messy storm bringing wintery weather across northern Ontario is expected to create hazardous conditions in a large portion of the region Thursday and Friday.
-
Sudbury’s Magna Mining looks to reopen Crean Hill Mine
Magna Mining, an exploration development company in Sudbury, recently purchased a local property with a view of starting production again.
-
Sudbury chamber hears from Laurentian University about the school’s future
Thursday in Sudbury, the business community heard from Jeff bangs, chair of the board of Laurentian University.