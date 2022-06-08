Massive earthquake in B.C. could trigger larger tsunami than expected: study

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Biden goes to Kimmel, Trudeau meets Barbados counterpart on day 1 of Summit of the Americas

U.S. President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are charting markedly different paths today at the Summit of the Americas. Before his leader-level meetings get underway, Biden is sitting down to tape an appearance with talk-show host Jimmy Kimmel. Trudeau, who arrived in Los Angeles late Tuesday, is getting down to work on environmental priorities with Barbados counterpart Mia Mottley.

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario