Massive cargo ship docks in Victoria for repairs

Locals may have noticed an unusual sight in downtown Victoria.

The Korean cargo ship, SM Busan, is docked at the cruise terminal in Ogden Point for repairs.

It's the first time ever that a cargo ship has docked at that terminal, according to the Greater Victoria Harbour Authority (GVHA).

The massive ship, measuring 304 metres long, ran into engine troubles while on its way to Korea and turned back to our shore.

The SM Busan cargo ship is pictured in Victoria, B.C. for repairs: Jan. 4, 2022 (CTV News)

Twenty crew members will work on fixing the ship at the terminal for the next several weeks to a month, alongside local workers.

GVHA CEO Ian Robertson says the repairs are bringing new job opportunities to the area, and the harbour authority hopes that the situation may lead to similar work in the future.

"To bring a ship in of this size a few night ago required a number of longshore workers," said Robertson. "These are longshore workers that usually wouldn't have this type of work."

"Today, as a matter of fact, the oil and the gas is being pumped out of the tanks and that will be done by a local organization," he added. "We've got extra security down at the terminal that we wouldn't normally have, so it's providing some work and that's a really good sign."