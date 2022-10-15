Marianne Alto elected mayor of Victoria

B.C.'s capital city has a new mayor.

Long-time councillor Marianne Alto was elected mayor of Victoria, CTV News is projecting.

Around 9:30 p.m., Alto had 51.1 per cent of all votes tallied in 18 of 48 polls, with a total of 4,550 votes.

Challenger Stephen Andrew had 39.9 percent of the votes, or 3,548 votes, when the race was called.

Alto previously served as a Victoria city councillor for three terms before running for mayor.

She replaces former mayor Lisa Helps who held the position since 2014 and who did not seek re-election this year.

In total, eight people were running for the mayor position in this election.

Marianne Alto is now the 53rd mayor of Victoria.

COUNCILLORS

Thirty-seven people were running for one of the city's eight council positions, including Ben Isitt, the only sitting councillor who was running for re-election.

Candidates for the city are still being tallied.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.