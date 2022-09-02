Man who threatened another man with syringe arrested in Nanaimo

Nanaimo police say a man has been arrested after he allegedly robbed a man outside a local ATM while wielding a loaded syringe about a month ago.

Police say a man was withdrawing cash from an ATM outside the TD Bank on Nicol Street on Aug. 6 when another man approached him.

The second man brandished a "loaded syringe" and demanded that the victim hand over cash, police say.

The man was handed some cash – though less than what was withdrawn from the ATM, police say – and then left the area.

On Friday afternoon, police said the man had been arrested.