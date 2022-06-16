Man who killed West Shore RCMP officer in drunk driving crash has statutory release reinstated

The man convicted of killing West Shore Mountie Sarah Beckett in a drunk driving crash in 2016 has had his statutory release reinstated.

Jake Fenton has been in custody since April, when his statutory release was cancelled due to failing a drug test for the second time.

Fenton has a prescription for medical cannabis to help manage anxiety, chronic pain and sleep issues.

In his most recent breach, however, meth and THC were found in his body. Fenton reportedly consumed the substances when he ate an edible that he says he thought only contained cannabis.

The edible was given to him by a friend, even though Fenton is only supposed to consume marijuana that comes from legal streams.

Fenton claimed he was not aware of that rule at the time and that he was trying to save money since legal cannabis shops are expensive, though that claim was disputed by his parole officer.

The first time he failed a drug test was in August 2021 when he was found to have cocaine and THC in his system.

Fenton had his statutory release reinstated with two new conditions, including attending one-on-one counselling and avoiding negative associates.

The Parole Board of Canada said in its decision that Fenton has made some positive steps since his statutory release began, including not consuming alcohol, connecting with his child, and finding fulltime employment. The parole board says he's also made some positive friendships in the community.

Fenton will resume living a halfway house somewhere in B.C.