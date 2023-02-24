Man who killed Langford teen in 2010 has parole appeal dismissed

The body of Kimberly Proctor, 18, was found along the Galloping Goose Trail in Colwood, B.C., west of Victoria. (Handout) The body of Kimberly Proctor, 18, was found along the Galloping Goose Trail in Colwood, B.C., west of Victoria. (Handout)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario