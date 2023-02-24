Man who killed Langford teen in 2010 has parole appeal dismissed
Warning: This story contains graphic details.
One of two men who was convicted in the horrific sexual assault and murder of a fellow classmate in Langford, B.C., more than a decade ago will remain in prison after the Parole Board of Canada dismissed his appeal for day parole.
In 2010, teenager Kruse Wellwood and co-accused Cameron Moffat killed 18-year-old Kimberly Proctor, after luring her to Wellwood's home.
The pair sexually assaulted her multiple times before killing her and mutilating her body. The teens would go on to put Proctor's body in a freezer before transferring it into a duffel bag that the pair carried onto a bus. Her remains were then brought onto a local trail, where they were set on fire.
The court also heard that Wellwood attended Protctor's memorial service before he was charged with her murder, while he was out on bail for assaulting his mother.
2022 PAROLE APPLICATION
Wellwood applied for day parole in 2022, which was rejected by the Parole Board of Canada on Aug. 4.
He then appealed that decision, which the parole board dismissed in a ruling last week.
Wellwood appealed the 2022 decision on a variety of grounds, including that the parole board did not adequately inform him of his parole application hearing, that the board misinterpreted information from his psychological risk assessment, that the board failed to consider some of his community supports, and more.
However, the appeal division of the parole board says it reviewed the initial decision to deny the day parole application and found that a "fair risk assessment" was completed.
"The appeal division finds that you have not raised any grounds that would cause it to intervene on the board's decision to deny your day parole," reads the decision made on Feb. 13.
The appeal division said that the parole board adequately weighed all of the risk assessments conducted around the time of his parole application, and that his community support person expressed trepidation about having Wellwood approved for day parole.
It does note that Wellwood's commitment to program skills to manage some of his risky behaviours was rated between moderate and good last year when he applied for day parole.
However, there were still concerns about his emotional regulation, according to his most recent correctional plan update in June 2022.
"In its final analysis, the board denied your day parole based on several relevant factors, including the nature and gravity of your offence, your elevated risk for violent and sexual recidivism, heightened concerns related to your ongoing issues with emotion regulation, outstanding risk mitigation needs despite program participation, the lack of viable release plans that would provide sufficient monitoring, support and supervision to manage your risk to reoffend in the community, and the lack of CSC support for your day parole release," said the appeal division in its ruling.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russia-Ukraine war: A visual timeline showing key developments after one year of conflict
On the one-year anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, CTVNews.ca marks key developments in the conflict in a visual timeline.
Canada's inflation rate is expected to fall significantly this year. Here's why
After a steep and rapid climb in prices, Canada's inflation rate is expected to fall significantly this year, giving comfort to economists worried about untamed price growth but little relief to Canadians who have fallen behind.
Penguin to publish 'classic' Roald Dahl books after backlash
Publisher Penguin Random House announced Friday it will publish 'classic' unexpurgated versions of Roald Dahl's children's novels after it received criticism for cuts and rewrites that were intended to make the books suitable for modern readers.
Bitter legacy hangs over today's energy discussions between Quebec and N.L. premiers
As Quebec Premier Francois Legault seeks a new energy deal with Newfoundland and Labrador, he faces a public in the Atlantic province scarred by the legacy of a pair of hydroelectric projects mired in missteps.
'Not true': Menopause myths and common misconceptions debunked
Roughly half the population of Canada can experience menopause, but a taboo on talking about it creates misinformation and myths that one expert joins CTV’s Your Morning to debunk.
CTV NEWS IN UKRAINE | Paul Workman: How war has changed Ukraine, and Ukrainians, one year later
CTV National News Chief International Correspondent Paul Workman shares his memories of Ukraine early into Russia's invasion and compares them to the reality of present day on CTVNews.ca
What is China's peace proposal to end the fighting in Ukraine?
One year into Russia's war against Ukraine, China is offering a 12-point proposal to end the fighting. Here's a closer look at what the proposal entails.
2 million air fryers recalled in U.S., Canada, Mexico for fire risk
Cosori is recalling more than 2 million air fryers sold in the U.S., Canada and Mexico because their wire connections can overheat and cause a fire risk.
Nearly half of Canadians think mortgage fraud is common, some are willing to do it: survey
Nearly half of Canadians say they think mortgage fraud is common in Canada, while a sizeable portion think it’s acceptable to inflate income or misrepresent your employment to secure a mortgage.
Vancouver
-
Snow in forecast for much of B.C. starting Friday in the north, then moving south
Environment Canada is forecasting heavy snow across much of British Columbia in the coming days, with up to 30 centimetres projected for parts of the south coast.
-
Protesters gather in Vancouver after secret video allegedly reveals actions of animal cruelty at B.C. slaughterhouse
A small group of protesters gathered in Vancouver Thursday to voice anger against a B.C. slaughterhouse that is now the focus of an animal cruelty investigation.
-
People worldwide gather to mark anniversary of war in Ukraine
World landmarks were lit up in the colours of Ukraine's national flag as people across the globe threw their support behind the country Friday on the anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion.
Edmonton
-
LIVE @ 10
LIVE @ 10 | $100K fundraiser launched to help settle refugees in Alberta, government to announce more support
The province will announce new supports for Ukrainian newcomers Friday, the one-year anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of that country.
-
Alta. mom 'devastated' after being given the remains of another woman's baby
A grieving Alberta mother is receiving apologies from health-care providers after she unknowingly buried the remains of a baby that was not hers.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Last day of the deep freeze
Milder air will start to move in late tonight and we should be back to MUCH milder conditions by Saturday afternoon.
Toronto
-
The sun won't set before 6 p.m. in Toronto for 8 months after today
Toronto is hurdling past a winter milestone. Here’s when the clocks jump forward and what to expect weather-wise as we head into March.
-
Busy Toronto streetcar to shut down for 20 months starting in May
A busy streetcar in the heart of downtown Toronto could be shut down for about 20 months starting right before the summer.
-
Ontario man left quadriplegic after motocross accident gets back on the bike
An Ontario man is back on his dirt bike almost 10 years after a motocross accident left him quadriplegic. Now, he's hoping a new film will inspire others struggling with accessibility issues to stay the course.
Calgary
-
Candlelight vigil in Calgary to mark one year since Russian invasion of Ukraine
Friday marks one year since Russia began its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
-
Charges laid in northwest Calgary hit-and-run that injured 17-year-old
A Calgary family that thought no one may ever be held accountable in a hit-and-run that seriously injured their 17-year-old boy is overwhelmed by news of an arrest.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Fire breaks out at site of former historic hotel in downtown Lethbridge
Lethbridge fire crews are battling a fire at the site of a historic hotel in downtown Lethbridge.
Montreal
-
Ukrainian circus performer, 19, finds new life in Montreal
One year after the Russian invasion, a 19-year-old circus performer from Ukraine has found a new home – and a fresh start to her career – in Montreal.
-
Quebec to begin clearing, testing land for new Ile-aux-Tourtes bridge
Quebec will soon begin clearing and testing land to prepare for construction of the new, $2 billion Ile-aux-Tourtes bridge. 'Targeted clearing and geotechnical drilling' will begin on the week of Feb. 27, according to a Quebec government press release.
-
Montreal police looking for six alleged fraudsters targeting seniors
The Montreal police (SPVM) economic crimes squad is asking for the public's assistance in locating six people suspected of defrauding seniors living in Lachine, LaSalle and Verdun. Police are looking for two women and four men alleged to have committed several dozen frauds in recent months.
Atlantic
-
Flights and schools cancelled, collisions reported as wintry weather hits the Maritimes
A low-pressure system brought snowfall to parts of the Maritimes Thursday night into Friday causing collisions and cancellations in some areas.
-
Storm Watch: School closures and cancellations
Here is a list of school closures and cancellations for Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.
-
Gas prices drop across the Maritimes Friday
Gas prices are down in all three Maritime provinces Friday.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba, federal government reach $6.7B health-care deal
The federal government says in a news release that it has signed an agreement in principle to invest $6.74 billion over 10 years in Manitoba's health-care system.
-
Tenants at Windsor Hotel given until end of month to leave, property up for sale
Main Street Project says tenants at the Windsor Hotel have been given notice they must leave by the end of the month. It says this is happening because the property is involved in a sale.
-
The school division in Winnipeg that's changing school hours
One school division in Winnipeg is changing start and end times at some of its schools amid constraints on its bus fleet and infrastructure; however, not everyone is pleased with these adjustments.
Kitchener
-
Crash west of Stratford sends two drivers to hospital
Two people have been transported to hospital after a crash on Highway 8 near Mitchell, Ont.
-
Snow plow crash tears roof off car in Guelph, Ont.
Guelph police say an 18-year-old man from Waterloo was lucky to escape serious injury after a crash partially tore the roof off his car.
-
Brantford Bulldogs host first open practice at new arena
Brantford got its first taste of what it’s going to be like to be an Ontario Hockey League (OHL) city this fall as the Bulldogs had an open practice Thursday, giving fans a sneak peek.
Regina
-
'Very short notice': Regina condo owners frustrated over loss of city garbage collection
A group of Regina condo owners is upset over the loss of city garbage collection.
-
800 grams of meth, $17,000 seized in drug trafficking investigation, Regina police say
A 22-year-old man is facing multiple charges after drug busts in the Greens on Gardiner and Glencairn neighbourhoods, according to Regina police.
-
Canadians 'Stand with Ukraine' on one-year anniversary of Russian invasion
From coast to coast, thousands of Canadians are expected to take part today in a series of rallies in support of Ukraine on the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion.
Barrie
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Second man arrested in connection with Barrie homicide
A second suspect has been arrested in connection with the stabbing death of a 47-year-old man in downtown Barrie earlier this week.
-
Barrie marks the anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine at city hall: one year later
A Ukrainian woman said time stood still for Ukrainians worldwide when Russia invaded her country one year ago.
-
Two people airlifted to GTA hospital after five-vehicle crash in Caledon
A five-vehicle crash in Caledon has sent two people to hospital in Toronto in critical condition.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon child pornography investigation found no connection to dance school, police say
A 22-year-old man's child pornography charges are unrelated to his role as an instructor at a Saskatoon dance school, according to police.
-
Decorative alley lights cost Saskatoon taxpayers nearly $100K
A decorative display in a Saskatoon back alley cost taxpayers nearly $100,000.
-
'It takes dedication': Sask. woman is making her mark on Hollywood
A Prince Albert woman is taking her talent to the big screen, and is gearing up to shoot another feature-length horror film.
Northern Ontario
-
Witness testifies she saw young man running from video store morning of the Sweeney murder
A woman who got coffee at a nearby shop the morning Renee Sweeney was murdered testified Thursday that she saw a young man running “really fast” carrying a bag under his left arm.
-
What is Bill C-18, and how do I know if Google is blocking my news content?
Google has temporarily blocked some Canadian users from viewing news content as a response to the Liberal government's proposed Online News Act, or Bill C-18, which would require companies to compensate Canadian media outlets for republishing their work.
-
Dominic Giroux leaving HSN to lead Hôpital Montfort
Health Sciences North’s President and CEO Dominic Giroux his stepping down from his position in June.