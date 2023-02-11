Man wanted on Quebec child porn charges seen on Salt Spring Island, RCMP say

Mounties on Salt Spring Island are asking the public for help locating a man wanted for failing to appear in court after pleading guilty to child pornography charges.

Salt Spring Island RCMP said in a statement Saturday that the charges against 39-year-old Jimmy Pieschke originated in Quebec.

Pieschke was last seen on Salt Spring Island Friday evening, and his current whereabouts are unknown, police said.

They described him as a white man with brown hair and "hazel or greenish-blue eyes." He stands 5'11" and weighs 166 pounds, according to police.

He's also known to go by James or by Jimmy Leduc, Mounties said.

Anyone who sees Pieschke is asked to call 911, but not to approach him or attempt to apprehend him. Those with information on his current whereabouts should call Salt Spring Island RCMP. The detachment's non-emergency phone number is 250-537-5555.