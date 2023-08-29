Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant arrested in Lantzville

Victoria police say a man the department was searching for after he allegedly breached his parole conditions has been arrested.

Jeremy Fry has been wanted on a Canada-wide warrant since August 18, when he was the subject of a wanted-person alert.

Fry had been on parole while serving a second-degree murder sentence when he allegedly breached the conditions of his release.

Victoria police said Tuesday that Fry had been arrested in Lantzville.