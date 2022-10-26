Man wanted for sexual assault and break-in on Vancouver Island arrested in Manitoba
A 27-year-old man who was wanted for an alleged break-in and sexual assault on Vancouver Island has been arrested in Steinbach, Man., according to Oceanside RCMP.
Earlier this summer, Mounties identified Quinten Anthony Meyer as a suspect in a break-in and sexual assault that occurred at a home in Nanoose Bay, B.C., on July 30.
He was arrested later that same day and was released with a scheduled court date. As the investigation unfolded, police discovered the man had given investigators a false name and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
On Wednesday, more than two months after the warrant was issued, RCMP said that Meyer had been arrested in Steinbach on Oct. 20 in connection to the Nanoose Bay incident.
He remains in police custody and Mounties are working on bringing him back to B.C. where he will appear in court for the charges.
When a warrant was issued for his arrest in August, police said he was facing four charges for breaking and entering, sexual assault, assault with a weapon and obstructing a police officer.
