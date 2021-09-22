Man wanted for several assaults arrested in Victoria: VicPD

Victoria -

Police say a man who was wanted on several outstanding warrants in Central Saanich and Victoria was arrested Tuesday night.

The man was wanted on several assault charges, including assaulting a police officer with a weapon in Central Saanich and attempting to hit three people with a vehicle in Victoria.

The man was arrested just before 10 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Bay Street and Blanshard Street in downtown Victoria, in what police describe as a "high-risk vehicle arrest."

"During the arrest a distraction device was used, which made a loud 'booming' sound," said Victoria police in a release Wednesday.

The man, Jonathan Pocetti, was then taken into custody and brought to VicPD cells, police say.

Police released some background information on the warrants that Pocetti was wanted on out of Central Saanich and Victoria.

In Central Saanich, he allegedly "drove a truck onto the hood of a police vehicle when a Central Saanich Police Service officer attempted to stop him at a gas station" on Aug. 31. He then fled the area and was wanted by Central Saanich Police for assaulting a police officer with a weapon, dangerous operation of vehicle, flight from police and mischief.

Meanwhile, Pocetti was wanted in Victoria after he allegedly tried to "ram a woman and her two friends" with his vehicle while the trio were walking along Dallas Road on Sept. 5. He then tried to assault one of the walkers with a weapon, Victoria police say.

"This arrest is a great example of collaboration with investigators from multiple agencies and the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team to ensure public safety," said Central Saanich Police Chief Ian Lawson.

"We are grateful our officer was not physically injured on August 31st, and we are relieved the suspect was taken into custody without incident last night."