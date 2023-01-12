Man wanted Canada-wide after disappearing from Victoria halfway house arrested in Vancouver

Victoria police say a man who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant after he disappeared from a halfway house in the B.C. capital has been found and arrested.

Michael Lund was the subject of public safety alerts after he failed to return to his residential facility in September.

Lund was arrested Thursday in Vancouver, VicPD said in a release.

He is currently serving a sentence for breaking and entering, theft, possessing property obtained by crime and mischief.

His recent disappearance was not his first time escaping correctional custody.

In June 2018, Lund was on the lam for two weeks after he walked off a worksite while serving time at the Fraser Regional Correctional Centre.

He was later arrested by Vancouver police when he was stopped for riding a bike without a helmet.

With files from CTV News Vancouver