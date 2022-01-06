Man suffers potentially life-altering injuries after being stabbed in head: VicPD

Victoria police say a man is recovering after receiving "stab wounds to the head" on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. at a housing facility in the 800-block of Johnson Street, police say.

VicPD officers were called to the scene for reports of a man stabbing another man, and when police arrived they found a victim suffering from "potentially life-threatening" injuries.

Facility staff performed first aid until paramedics arrived and took the man to hospital by ambulance.

After he received treatment in hospital, police say, the man's injuries are now considered non-life-threatening, but potentially life-altering.

One man was arrested at the scene and taken to VicPD cells.

The suspect has a history of assault and drug trafficking convictions, police say, and he now faces recommended charges of assault causing bodily harm.