Man recovering after being stabbed multiple times in head: Nanaimo RCMP
Quick-thinking Mounties and paramedics in Nanaimo, B.C., are being credited with saving a man's life after he was stabbed multiple times in the head.
The injuries "would have been life-threatening if it hadn’t been for the emergency first aid by our officers and EHS," said Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson Const. Gary O’Brien on Monday.
The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. Sunday at the bus exchange on Front Street, beside Port Place Mall in downtown Nanaimo.
When police arrived, they found a man in his early 20s with stab wounds to his head.
“Our understanding is he was either sleeping or laying on the bench when the stabbing occurred,” said O’Brien.
Officers provided emergency first aid to the man until paramedics arrived.
The victim was transported by ambulance to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital and is now in stable condition, according to police.
A 51-year-old woman was arrested for aggravated assault a short time later and was held in custody.
Mounties say they do not know what motivated the attack at this time but believe there may have been an interaction between the two beforehand.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Medical investigator rules Baldwin set shooting an accident
The fatal film-set shooting of a cinematographer by actor Alec Baldwin last year was an accident, according to a determination made by New Mexico's Office of the Medical Investigator following the completion of an autopsy and a review of law enforcement reports. The medical investigator's report was made public Monday by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office along with numerous reports from the FBI on the revolver and ammunition that were collected following the shooting.
Canadians favour metric system despite often using imperial measurements: poll
While many Canadians don’t support moving away from the metric system of measurement, many continue to use imperial measurements in their daily lives, according to a recent online poll.
'We've been abandoned': Man dies in B.C. town waiting for health care near ambulance station
For the second time in less than a month, a resident of Ashcroft, B.C., died while waiting for health care after having a heart attack mere metres from a local ambulance station.
Economists predict a 'mild recession,' but what would that look like in Canada?
With inflation on the rise and central banks poised to increase rates, CTVNews.ca speaks with experts on whether Canada will experience a recession, and if so, what it would look like.
Minister asks Canadians not to fake travel plans to skip passport application lines
Minister of Families, Children and Social Development of Canada Karina Gould is discouraging people from making fake travel plans just to skip the line of those waiting for passports.
'I have to fight for myself': Quadriplegic man says N.S. government told him to live in a hospital
A diving accident at 14-years-old left Brian Parker paralyzed from the chest down. Now at age 49, he's without the person who was caring for him full-time until just last week, after his 68-year-old mother was diagnosed with breast cancer.
Bryce Dallas Howard says she was paid less than Chris Pratt for 'Jurassic World' films
Actress Bryce Dallas Howard said she was paid 'so much less' than her co-star Chris Pratt for their work in the 'Jurassic World' films.
'This is our land': Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs, pipeline opponents rally in Vancouver
Opponents of the Coastal GasLink pipeline currently under construction in Northern B.C took to the streets of Vancouver Monday, briefly blocking north-bound traffic on the Cambie Street Bridge.
'Nightmare without end': Action needed to address rights abuses against Afghan women and girls, advocate says
The international community needs to step up to hold the Taliban accountable for human rights abuses in Afghanistan, a year after the militant Islamist group took control of the country and limited the rights of women and girls, according to Heather Barr, associate director of the Women's Rights Division of Human Rights Watch.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver emergency room cutting hours to relieve pressure on staff
Due to mounting pressures on staff, the emergency department at Vancouver's UBC Hospital will be scaling back its hours starting Tuesday.
-
B.C. grandmother loses thousands of dollars to crook in latest scam
An 87-year-old Metro Vancouver woman was so convinced that the man on the other end of the phone was an attorney, she gave him $10,000.
-
Calls to ensure timely emergency response after another Ashcroft resident dies waiting for ambulance
For the second time in recent weeks, a resident in the village of Ashcroft has died while waiting for an ambulance to arrive. The tragedy is leading to calls for more immediate action to ensure timely emergency response in the community and across the province.
Edmonton
-
Chinatown joint operations hub funded by council, as Edmonton says it waits for provincial support
City council approved a $15.2 million investment to fund a joint dispatch centre in Chinatown, with some hoping the province would help pick up the tab.
-
Edmonton river valley gondola project halted by city council
Edmonton City Council decided to halt the Prairie Sky Gondola project for the time being.
-
Driver charged in crash that killed 2 motorcyclists east of Edmonton
The 29-year-old was charged with two counts of impaired operation causing death, impaired driving and possession of an illegal substance.
Toronto
-
Traveller 'disheartened' to see 'mountains' of bags and lines back at Toronto Pearson
Toronto Pearson International Airport has shown signs of improvements in recent weeks, but a traveller and aviation expert says he was disheartened to see 'mountains' of bags and triple stacked security lines at the airport over the weekend.
-
CNE organizers worry safety inspectors' strike could deter attendance
As the Canadian National Exhibition prepares to return to Toronto this week, organizers say they worry ongoing labour action could deter people from attending the fair and hamper its revival following a two-year hiatus laden with financial setbacks.
-
Airbnb rentals almost as expensive as hotels bookings, new data finds
When Airbnb first launched 14 years ago, it changed the way many people book their vacations as they travel locally and around the world.
Calgary
-
Death of 63-year-old woman at Strathmore care home declared a homicide: RCMP
The death of a 63-year-old woman last Friday at a Strathmore care home was a homicide, said Strathmore RCMP in a release issued Monday.
-
Group of Calgary artists to create mural on repurposed downtown office building
A building along Seventh Avenue S.W. will soon be decorated with a large mural.
-
Body of Calgary man recovered from B.C.'s Cultus Lake
An Alberta man drowned over the weekend at a popular lake in British Columbia, Mounties confirmed Monday.
Montreal
-
Quebec launches another COVID-19 vaccination campaign for seniors
Quebec health authorities are launching another COVID-19 booster vaccination campaign on Monday, targeting people living in CHSLDs and private seniors' residences (RPAs). The recommended interval between baseline vaccination and a first booster dose is three months or more, while the suggested interval between each subsequent booster dose is five months or more.
-
Researchers note that whales are staying in the St. Lawrence River for less time
Several experts note that the number of whales observed this summer on both sides of the St. Lawrence River is low, even though the observation season is not over.
-
Back-to-school season at Quebec colleges marked by shortage of teachers, support staff
With one week to go before the start of the new school year, the CSQ is concerned that some CEGEPs will be unable to offer certain services and even some courses due to a lack of staff.
Atlantic
-
N.S. reports increase in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations for month of July, decrease in deaths
Nova Scotia is reporting a rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations for the month of July, while the number of deaths decreased compared to previous months.
-
Saint John Police investigate possible link between missing person and human remains
Rocca said an examination of dental records was being conducted Monday afternoon in hopes of identification.
-
‘I feel positive about the whole thing’: Growing number of Maritimers opting for medical assistance in dying
Five years after it was introduced in Canada, it seems more Canadians are seeking a doctor's assistance in ending their own lives.
Winnipeg
-
Tornado warnings, severe thunderstorm warnings lifted in southern Manitoba
The tornado warnings and severe thunderstorm warnings issued in parts of southern Manitoba Monday evening have ended, though severe thunderstorm watches remain.
-
Lack of candidates in Manitoba municipalities is not healthy, outgoing Winkler mayor says
Southern Manitoba municipalities are gearing up for fall elections, but in areas where the current mayor or reeve is not running, some communities could be short on candidates.
-
Armed and barricaded situation lasted nearly 10 hours, three people charged: police
Three people have been arrested after police officers executed a search warrant, which resulted in an armed and barricaded situation that lasted almost 10 hours.
Kitchener
-
-
Low volunteer turnout has local non-for-profits feeling the pinch
As staffing shortages affect several sectors across the province, local non-for-profits say they’re facing a shortage of volunteers.
-
Parents call for transparency following WRDSB hack that saw student data accessed
Some parents are calling for the Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) to disclose more details about a data hack that saw what the board describes as “certain” student information accessed.
Regina
-
Province no longer requires SLGA permit from First Nations-owned cannabis retailers
A recent regulatory amendment now allows First Nations to operate on-reserve cannabis stores without a permit from the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority (SLGA). However, some First Nations do not think it will change the way current shops already operate.
-
Sask. RCMP report 1 death, 2 injuries after Highway 1 crash near Qu'Appelle
A Regina woman has died following a two vehicle collision near the town of Qu’Appelle on Highway 1.
-
'It was scary': Severe weather wreaks havoc among southern Sask.
Severe thunderstorms brought tennis ball and golf ball sized hail to parts of southern Saskatchewan overnight.
Barrie
-
Barrie man dies in single-vehicle collision in Oro-Medonte
Provincial police say a Barrie man has died in a collision in Oro-Medonte Monday afternoon.
-
Barrie road closed until 2023 for new GO rail expansion
Trans Power Utility has closed Minet's Point Road to install a new road crossing to support the Regional Express Rail Expansion planned for the Barrie GO corridor.
-
New trial granted to Barrie man convicted of second-degree murder
Five years after being found guilty of second-degree murder by a jury of eight men and four women, Terrence Barrett will have a new trial.
Saskatoon
-
'There were families on the ground and people were crying': Ex-goer describes bear spray attack
Bear spray incidents at the Saskatoon Ex have prompted Prairieland Park to look at beefing up security measures at the gates.
-
Judge reserves decision in animal abuse case
A judge is reserving decision in an animal abuse case that saw a dog die after being thrown into a metal clothing rack.
-
Missing Sask. mushroom picker found dead
The search for a 74-year-old woman lost in the forest northeast of Smeaton has come to a tragic end.
Northern Ontario
-
Lisa LaFlamme is leaving CTV News
Lisa LaFlamme is leaving CTV News. The network announced today that the Chief Anchor and Senior Editor is departing after more than 30 years with the company.
-
Recycling brings North Bay record profits
Recycling not only benefits the earth, but record prices of certain recyclable products are generating some extra cash for the City of North Bay.
-
Long-time downtown Sudbury businessman running for mayor
A 72-year-old downtown Sudbury businessman has entered the pool of candidates running for mayor in the City of Greater Sudbury, bringing the number of contenders to nine.