Man nearly runs over VicPD officers while fleeing traffic stop, police say

The Victoria Police Department says two officers needed to "leap" out of the way of a large pickup truck after the driver tried to flee from them on Friday.

Police say the incident occurred just after 4 p.m. when bike patrol officers were told by motorists that a parked car was blocking traffic along Dallas Road.

The bike officers went to the area, around the 300-block of Dallas Road, and found that a pickup truck with a camper attached to the bed was indeed blocking the northbound lanes of the street, according to VicPD.

Police began searching for the driver and were told by a witness that the driver had left the area and the truck had been parked there for about two hours.

'RAPIDLY REVERSED'

During this time, police say that the bike officers noticed a person filming them from across the street with their phone.

A few minutes later, the individual approached them and asked if they could help direct traffic so that they could leave.

The officers instead told the driver that they were going to be detained for investigation, but the person refused. The driver then got into their car and "rapidly reversed" towards the officers, forcing them to leap out of the way to safety.

The driver then drove away but was followed by the bike officers, who were providing updates on the truck's location to other VicPD officers.

FLEES AGAIN

The truck was later spotted by police in the 300-block of Douglas Street by Beacon Hill Park.

Officers activated their cruiser lights and siren and told the driver to pull over.

"The driver refused to stop and instead performed an unsafe overtake of a vehicle ahead," said police in a statement Monday.

"Given the presence of nearby pedestrians and the large number of people in the nearby park for Canada Day, the patrol officer did not pursue and radioed the truck’s last direction of travel to other officers," police said.

Later that day, police spotted the vehicle "driving erratically" on Blanshard Street.

Police say the car turned left onto Pandora Avenue towards the inner harbour where some roads had been closed for Canada Day celebrations.

The truck eventually stopped in the 600-block of Pandora Avenue and was surrounded by VicPD vehicles. The driver was then removed from the truck and arrested.

They face recommended charges of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from police, assault with a weapon, and assaulting a police officer.

The driver has since been released from custody until his next court date.

Anyone with further information on the incident is asked to contact Victoria police at 250-995-7654.