Man missing from Duncan needs medical attention: RCMP
Mounties are asking the public for help finding a 40-year-old man who has been missing from Duncan for more than two weeks.
The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP say Nicholas Blackwell, of no fixed address, requires immediate medical attention.
Blackwell was last seen around 2:40 p.m. on July 7.
Police describe him as a white man, standing approximately six feet, four inches tall, with reddish hair.
He was last seen wearing an orange or salmon-coloured sweater, jeans and black shoes.
Investigators say he may have changed his clothes and may now be wearing blue sweat pants and a white T-shirt.
Police believe Blackwell may be frequenting homeless camps in the Duncan area.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522.
