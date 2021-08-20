VICTORIA -- A 66-year-old man is missing after his boat was found abandoned near Port Alberni, B.C.

Mounties say the man left camp in his boat near Rainy Bay in the Alberni Inlet to get cellular service on Monday.

His boat was found adrift by friends who immediately called 911 and sent mayday calls on a VHF radio.

The Coast Guard’s Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Victoria and the Ucluelet RCMP joined the search, along with the RCMP’s West Coast Marine Services unit.

The missing man, who has not been identified publicly, is from the Lower Mainland but has family ties in the Port Alberni area, police said Friday.

Mounties, including an RCMP dive team, continue to search the area Friday.