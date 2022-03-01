Man killed in stabbing in downtown Victoria, suspect arrested

A man is dead and another man has been arrested following a fatal stabbing in downtown Victoria Tuesday.

Victoria police say they were called to the 500-block of Yates Street around 1:30 a.m. for reports of a stabbing.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to VicPD.

The officers provided first aid until paramedics arrived. The man was then taken to hospital by ambulance, but "sadly, the man died from his injuries at hospital," police say.

Just before 2 a.m., VicPD officers used a police dog to find and arrest a suspect. The man remained in custody Tuesday morning.

Police say the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit (VIIMCU) has now taken over the investigation, and that the BC Coroners Service is also conducting its own separate investigation into the man's death.

On Tuesday afternoon, police officers and a police service dog could also be seen along Henry Street in the Vic West area. Police confirmed that a K9 unit was deployed to the area as part of the investigation, but provided no other details as the investigation is ongoing.

Investigators do not believe there is a risk to the public, and police say the stabbing is believed to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the VIIMCU Information Line at 250-380-6211.