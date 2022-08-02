Man in hospital, another in custody after shooting in Nanaimo, B.C.

One man was taken to hospital and another man was taken into police custody after a shooting Monday near the visitor information centre in Nanaimo, B.C.

A section of Highway 19 was closed to southbound traffic for several hours as paramedics, firefighters and heavily armed police responded to the scene.

Traffic resumed through the area around 9 p.m.

The Nanaimo RCMP are expected to provide more details on the incident Tuesday.