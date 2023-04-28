Man dead after stabbing in Port Alberni

Mounties were called to a residence in the 3900-block of Roger St. for a reported stabbing on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. (RCMP) Mounties were called to a residence in the 3900-block of Roger St. for a reported stabbing on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. (RCMP)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Andy Warhol portrait of O.J. Simpson goes on auction block

It was 1977, and Andy Warhol was at work on his 'Athletes' series, portraits of top sports personalities who, he felt, were gaining cultural prominence just like 'the movie stars of yesterday.' One of them was then the star running back of the Buffalo Bills: O.J. Simpson.

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario