Man charged with attempted murder after shooting in Nanaimo, B.C.

A Vancouver Island man has been charged with attempted murder and discharging a firearm with the intent to wound after a shooting in Nanaimo, B.C., on Sunday.

No one was injured in the shooting, which is believed to be an instance of extreme road rage.

Witnesses told the Nanaimo RCMP that two vehicles were heading north on the Nanaimo Parkway around 1 p.m. when a driving-related altercation occurred.

Both vehicles then stopped at a red light near the intersection of Boxwood Road and Northfield Road when one man exited his vehicle and pulled out a handgun, firing it into the other car, police say.

Both drivers then fled the area as the RCMP received multiple 911 calls.

Mounties say they were able to track down the victim of the shooting, a 17-year-old boy, to a home in the Departure Bay area.

Once there, police say they were able to confirm that a vehicle at the home, an older model Pontiac Sunfire, had suffered damage consistent with gunfire.

Later that day, Mounties say they were able to identify a suspect in the shooting and locate him and his vehicle in the Cedar area, south of Nanaimo, with assistance from the Ladysmith RCMP.

The man was arrested and several guns were found inside his car, which police seized, according to RCMP.

Police say Reza Rahiman, of Ladysmith, B.C., was charged with attempted murder and discharging a firearm with the intent to injure on Monday. He remains in police custody as of Monday afternoon.

Anyone with information on the incident or who may have dashcam video of the area around 1 p.m. is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.