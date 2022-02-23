Man, cat rescued after single-vehicle crash in Port Hardy

Port Hardy fire engines are seen in this photo from the department's Facebook page. Port Hardy fire engines are seen in this photo from the department's Facebook page.

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

How Ukraine's armed forces stack up against Russia

Ukraine's armed forces are heavily outnumbered and outgunned by Russia's, but as Russia begins what may be a large-scale invasion, military experts say they would be capable of mounting significant resistance and inflicting heavy casualties.

Cyberattacks accompany Russian military assault on Ukraine

The websites of Ukraine's defense, foreign and interior ministries were unreachable or painfully slow to load Thursday morning after a punishing wave of distributed-denial-of-service attacks as Russia struck at its neighbor, explosions shaking the capital of Kyiv and other major cities.

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario