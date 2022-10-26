Man arrested, drugs and weapons seized after police raid in Duncan, B.C.

Mounties arrested one man and seized a stash of weapons and drugs after executing a search warrant on a property in Duncan, B.C.

The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP say the raid was the culmination of a months-long investigation centred on a residence on Alexander Street.

Emergency response team officers and police dogs assisted in the search in the early morning hours of Sept. 7.

A 37-year-old man from Hope, B.C., was taken into custody without incident, the RCMP said in a statement Wednesday.

During the search, police found and seized 13 ounces of suspected fentanyl, six ounces of suspected cocaine, 34 ounces of suspected methamphetamine and more than 230 prescription pills, police said.

Officers also seized a 12-gauge shotgun, a pair of Tasers, a replica handgun and body armour, according to the release.

"Any time individuals and groups involved in the drug trade choose to move into new areas, the risk of violence increases," said Cpl. Trevor March of the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP street crime unit.

"Maintaining pressure against these groups to curb their activity will remain a priority of the street crime unit and collectively as a detachment," he added. "Investigators will be working closely with federal crown counsel to secure charges and convictions on this matter."

Anyone with information about the property or the man arrested is asked to contact the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522.