Man arrested, another sought in mischief investigations at B.C. legislature

Victoria police described the man as white, standing 5' 10" with a light-brown goatee-style beard with a braid and curly shoulder-length brown hair. (VicPD) Victoria police described the man as white, standing 5' 10" with a light-brown goatee-style beard with a braid and curly shoulder-length brown hair. (VicPD)

Top Stories