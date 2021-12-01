Man arrested, another sought in mischief investigations at B.C. legislature

Victoria -

Police in Victoria are looking for a man they say was involved in an act of mischief following the prime minister's visit to the B.C. legislature on Friday.

Police say the mischief occurred after a group of protesters left the legislature grounds Friday evening. Officers did not say what the alleged act of mischief involved.

Victoria police described the man as white, standing 5' 10" with a light-brown goatee-style beard with a braid and curly shoulder-length brown hair.

He was wearing a zip-up white and grey Cowichan-style sweater, green military-style pants, dark-coloured boots and a multi-coloured knitted toque.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654 or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Officers with the Legislative Assembly Protection Services took a second man into custody for a separate mischief investigation following the protest Friday.

Police say after the man was arrested, a group of approximately 20 people began kicking the doors of the legislature building, demanding the man be released without charge.

Police say the group then attempted to block the building exits.

Victoria police patrol officers attended and transported the man to police cells

The Alberta man was released with a court date and conditions, including that he not attend the B.C. legislature grounds.