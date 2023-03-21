Man arrested after standoff involving reported gun in Campbell River

The Campbell River RCMP say a 53-year-old man was arrested after police received a report of someone brandishing a gun inside a home last week.

Mounties were called to the home in the 600-block of Westmere Road around 9 a.m. on March 15.

Officers with the Campbell River RCMP rushed to the home and set up a perimeter before members of the Vancouver Island Emergency Response Team arrived.

Police then spoke with people inside the home and were able to negotiate a peaceful surrender, according to the RCMP.

"As a result of the incident, police later executed a warrant on the home and seized shotguns, replica firearms, and ammunition," said the Campbell River RCMP in a release Friday.

Police also located a boat and engine that were reported stolen out of Chemainus in 2022, as well as a "large stash" of items that are believed to have been obtained illegally.

The man is now facing recommended charges of pointing a firearm and assault. He was later released on conditions until his next court date.

"We are extremely happy that this event ended peacefully," said Const. Maury Tyre of the Campbell River RCMP.

"Recovering illegal firearms and being able to return high-value stolen property is definitely a success for our team of dedicated officers," he said.

Police say the investigation into the allegedly stolen items is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the incident or any illegal activity in Campbell River is asked to contact the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221 or call 911 in case of an emergency.