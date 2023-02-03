Man arrested after stabbing sends victim to hospital in Colwood, B.C.

Mounties on the West Shore say a man has been arrested after another man was seriously injured in a stabbing in Colwood, B.C.

Police say they were called to a home in the 500-block of Windthrop Road on Thursday for a report of a stabbing around 5 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a 47-year-old man suffering from a serious stab wound.

He was rushed to hospital for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to West Shore RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Nancy Saggar.

Meanwhile, officers say the suspect in the stabbing, a 19-year-old man, was also at the scene and was arrested without incident for aggravated assault.

"The suspect remains in custody and police do not believe the public is at risk," said Saggar in a release Friday. "No other victims were identified in this crime."