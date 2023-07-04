Man arrested after multiple fires set in Nanaimo

One man has been arrested in connection with a series of brush fires that were lit in Nanaimo on Tuesday.

Police and firefighters were called just before noon to a section of the Nanaimo Parkway near the intersection with Northfield Road.

Nanaimo Fire Rescue says several trucks were on scene with personnel fighting multiple brush fires near the intersection of the Nanaimo Parkway and Northfield Road. (Nanaimo Fire Rescue)

Witnesses told police that a man was setting fires along a walking trail that runs parallel to the parkway, the Nanaimo RCMP said.

Nanaimo firefighters began attacking the fires while police searched for the perpetrator.

A suspect was arrested and taken into custody around 12:30 p.m., police said.

No injuries or property damage were reported as a result of the fires.

"Due to the extremely dry and windy conditions, not all of the fires have been contained which has resulted in a portion of the southbound lanes being closed," said Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson Const. Gary O'Brien.

"Until further notice, the southbound lanes from Mostar Road to Third Street are closed and traffic is being rerouted to allow fire crews to safely lay lines and address the fires."

Anyone who witnessed the fires, or who has dashcam footage of the scene between 11:45 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP.