Man arrested after multiple fires set in Nanaimo

Nanaimo Fire Rescue says several trucks were on scene with personnel fighting multiple brush fires near the intersection of the Nanaimo Parkway and Northfield Road. (Nanaimo Fire Rescue) Nanaimo Fire Rescue says several trucks were on scene with personnel fighting multiple brush fires near the intersection of the Nanaimo Parkway and Northfield Road. (Nanaimo Fire Rescue)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario