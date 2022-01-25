Man arrested after Langford coffee-throwing incident

One man has been arrested after an alleged coffee-throwing incident at a Tim Hortons in Langford, B.C.

The incident happened on Jan. 13, when the West Shore RCMP say a man returned to the store at 845 Goldstream Ave. after he was refused service for not wearing a mask the day before.

Mounties say the man bought a coffee at the store's drive-thru before confronting staff inside.

The man then allegedly threw the coffee at an employee and left.

"Luckily, the staff member did not sustain any physical injuries," said RCMP Cpl. Alex Bérubé in a statement Friday.

A suspect was arrested Monday with the assistance of Saanich police.

He is set to appear in court on March 17.