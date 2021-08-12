VICTORIA -- Sidney RCMP say a man was arrested after he reportedly drove onto Victoria International Airport property over the weekend.

Mounties say they received a 911 report of a man driving through the perimeter fence of the airport on Saturday.

When police arrived, they quickly spotted the vehicle, which was being followed by airport firefighters "across the Tarmac for some distance," according to the RCMP.

The man was then arrested and taken to hospital. Police believe that the incident may have been a result of a medical issue, however the exact cause is still under investigation.

Charges may be considered in the future as the investigation unfolds, Sidney RCMP said in a release Thursday.

"This incident was especially dangerous for both the man and anyone operating or travelling by aircraft," said Cpl. Andres Sanchez with the Sidney/North Saanich RCMP.

"The area is restricted to allow airplanes to land and takeoff safely and is carefully coordinated by air traffic controllers," he said. "I am grateful that this incident was resolved quickly and safely and no harm came to any member of the public."