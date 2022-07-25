Man arrested after 'crime spree' across southern Vancouver Island

Mounties based in Port Alberni, B.C., arrested a man accused of stealing multiple vehicles, breaking into several properties, and stealing a gun earlier this week.

Port Alberni RCMP say they received reports of a suspicious man driving an ambulance west of Port Alberni on Friday.

Police contacted the B.C. Ambulance Service, which was able to confirm that an ambulance had been stolen out of Ucluelet, B.C., one day prior.

Mounties say they set out to find the vehicle, and through "further information" determined that the driver was likely the man who West Shore RCMP were looking for following a series of break-ins and thefts in View Royal and Sooke, B.C., including the theft of a firearm.

Port Alberni RCMP found the vehicle abandoned west of the city, at which point they contacted the RCMP Emergency Response Team, a police helicopter, and police dog services for assistance since the man may have been carrying a weapon.

Before backup arrived, however, local Mounties were able to arrest the man without incident, according to RCMP.

The man remained in police custody as of Monday as he awaited a bail hearing for multiple charges stemming from communities across the South Island, according to Port Alberni RCMP.

"We truly appreciate the concern and vigilance of the public and the assistance from the emergency response team, police dog services and air support," said Const. Richard Johns of the Port Alberni RCMP in a statement Monday.

"The citizens reporting the suspicious activity were instrumental in ending this man’s crime spree," he added.