Man arrested after brandishing knife, driving erratically in Victoria and Saanich

Saanich police are crediting witnesses with helping track down a man who reportedly wielded a knife and drove erratically through both Victoria and Saanich on Sunday afternoon.

Witnesses first called 911 around 12:40 p.m. saying that a Chevrolet Aveo was driving dangerously in the 2500-block of Blanshard Street.

Soon after, another witness said the driver of the Chevrolet had exited their car and pulled a knife on another driver just one block away, according to Saanich police.

Another person then reported that a man with a knife confronted them on the street in the 3200-block of Blanshard Street soon after.

"The erratic driving continued with the driver of the Chevrolet Aveo failing to stop at red lights, passing unsafely, and speeding," said Saanich police in a release Sunday.

Witnesses continued to call 911 until police were notified that the driver had parked at a Save on Foods grocery store in the Saanich Plaza in the 3500-blok of Blanshard Street.

MENTAL HEALTH CRISIS

Both Saanich and Victoria police officers rushed to the scene and tried to de-escalated the situation, according to Saanich police.

Officers believe the man was experiencing a mental health crisis and appeared to have a self-inflicted wound.

The man was eventually taken into custody and was given medical attention, according to Saanich police.

The 36-year-old man is facing recommended charges of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, uttering threats, and two counts of assault with a weapon.

After he was taken into custody, police say they also learned that the Greater Victoria man was out on parole and had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

The investigation is ongoing and police say victims have been connected with support services.

"This multijurisdictional incident could not have been remedied so quickly had it not been for the excellent awareness and communication of the witnesses involved," said D/Sgt. Damian Kowalewich, spokesperson for Saanich police, in a statement.

"It was fortunate that no other drivers, pedestrians, or cyclists were injured given the overall erratic driving and behaviour of the driver."