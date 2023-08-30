Man arrested after 4 arson fires in Victoria, Saanich

A 42-year-old man has been arrested in connection with four fires that were deliberately set in Victoria and Saanich this summer.

Victoria police say Edwin Singh was arrested Sunday evening and is charged with four counts of arson.

Major crime investigators believe Singh set three fires on Government Street in June and July, and a fourth fire in Saanich on Aug. 16.

"While no one was injured in any of these fires, they resulted in significant damage to property," Victoria police said in a statement Tuesday.

The department said it will not release further details about the investigation as the matter is before the courts.

Two of the fires on Government Street involved vehicles being set alight – one at a rental car business and another at a Mercedes-Benz dealership, which damaged several vehicles.

On the same day as the dealership fire, July 12, another fire was set in a loading dock two blocks away.

The Aug. 16 fire in Saanich also occurred in a loading area, this time in the 700-block Tolmie Avenue.