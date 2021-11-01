Man armed with screwdriver steals 15-pack of Lucky Lager from Oak Bay liquor store

Victoria -

Oak Bay police are on the lookout for a man who reportedly robbed a liquor store with a screwdriver last week.

The incident occurred on Oct. 26 at a business in the 2600-block of Cadboro Bay Road, police say.

The man entered the store and demanded cash while wielding the screwdriver.

Police say no money was handed over, but the man did swipe a 15-pack of Lucky Lager before leaving the store.

He was last seen heading southbound on Cadboro Bay Road.

Police say the employee of the store was not physically injured in the incident and was offered victim services.

Oak Bay police are now searching for the man, who is described as a white man aged 45 to 50 with a slim build. He was clean-shaven and was wearing a green long-sleeve shirt with buttons near the collar, blue jogging pants, black shoes and a blue surgical mask at the time.

"The CCTV camera captured the suspect's movement in the store and the investigation is ongoing to identify the perpetrator," said police in a release Monday.