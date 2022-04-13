Man, 56, charged with 2nd-degree murder in Victoria killing

The victim died in hospital on March 25, 2020, and police opened a homicide investigation. (Victoria police) The victim died in hospital on March 25, 2020, and police opened a homicide investigation. (Victoria police)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Russia bans Canadian senators in latest 'counter' sanctions

Russia has banned most Canadian senators from entering the country, in its latest volley of counter sanctions. According to a statement posted on the Russian foreign ministry's website, 87 senators are now on the 'stop list' or 'black list' of foreigners that will be denied entry to the Russian Federation.

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario