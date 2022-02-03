Man, 35, arrested after allegedly luring teenage girl in Victoria

Victoria police say a 35-year-old man was arrested for alleged child luring after police were contacted by a concerned father on Saturday.

Police say the father reached out to VicPD on Jan. 29, after an unknown man bought alcohol for his teenage daughter and friend.

The father told police that the man was not known to the family and didn't have any prior relationship with his daughter.

Investigators later found that the man had also sent inappropriate and sexual texts to the youth, and had given the teen several items for free.

"Officers believed the items were provided as part of grooming the youth for a sexual purpose," said Victoria police in a release Thursday.

Investigators eventually identified the man and arrested him on Tuesday.

Police say they're recommending charges of luring a child, sexual interference, and making sexually explicit material available to a child.

The man has since been released on conditions until his next court date.

"Officers are asking parents to talk with their teenage children about staying safe, particularly in relation to potential grooming behavior by adults," said VicPD.

"For more information to support these conversations please visit the Canadian Centre for Child Protection."

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.