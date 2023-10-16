Man, 33, arrested after crime spree in Langford, View Royal: RCMP

A 33-year-old man is facing multiple charges of theft, mischief and assault after allegedly leading the West Shore RCMP on a drunken crime spree through View Royal and Langford.

Mounties were first called at 8:14 a.m. Saturday for a report that a man had thrown a rock at the Cascadia Liquor store on Helmcken Road in View Royal, damaging a storefront window.

Two hours later, the West Shore RCMP were called after a man allegedly stole a bottle of liquor from the BC Liquor store on Jacklin Road in Langford.

At 10:30 a.m., officers were called to a reported assault and theft at the Canadian Tire store on the Langford Parkway.

"A male suspect had shoplifted bolt cutters from the store and when confronted by an employee outside the store, the male suspect assaulted the employee," the West Shore RCMP said in a news release Monday. "The employee suffered minor physical injuries."

Officers attended all three calls but were unable to locate a suspect in any of them, the RCMP said.

Finally, seven hours after the first complaint to police, officers were called to a report of an intoxicated man laying outside a home near the 2800 block of Jacklin Road.

Police responded at 3:19 p.m. and confirmed the man was a suspect in the previous three calls for service, the RCMP said.

The man was held in custody until sober and then released with conditions ahead of a court appearance scheduled for the end of the month, police said.