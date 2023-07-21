Man, 24, struck by suspected impaired driver in wrong-way crash dies in Nanaimo hospital

A 24-year-old man who was struck head-on by a suspected impaired driver travelling the wrong way down a divided highway near Nanaimo has died.

Mounties say alcohol was likely a factor when a 59-year-old man in a Dodge Caravan drove southbound in the northbound lanes of the Nanaimo Parkway, eventually striking a Toyota Yaris, on Wednesday night.

Both drivers were taken to hospital in Nanaimo with serious injuries.

A statement from the Nanaimo RCMP on Friday confirmed the 24-year-old driver died of his injuries.

VICTIM IDENTIFIED

The Nanaimo United FC soccer team identified the victim as Reid Davidson, a former Vancouver Island University student.

Davidson was a member of the team's staff as well as the captain of the men's Division 2 team, leading them to a championship win in February, a statement from the team said.

"Reid has been a huge part of our club for several years where he brought genuine warmth and care as a valued member of staff as well as being a fierce competitor on the field," the statement said.

"Our hearts are broken but the soccer community has a way of coming together at times like these, and with that in mind, we will dedicate our Harbourside men's and women's games this Sunday to the memory of Reid."

The minivan driver remains in hospital Friday.

DRIVER FLED THE SCENE

Police responded to a report of an erratic driver on the Nanaimo Parkway, near the Cedar overpass, around 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers were trying to locate the minivan when it collided with the Toyota. Witnesses told police the minivan driver fled on foot after the crash.

An image from the crash scene shows the minivan on fire after colliding with a Toyota Yaris. (Grant Hallam)

Police dogs tracked and located the man nearby. Officers attended to his injuries before paramedics transported him to hospital for treatment.

Police are conducting an impaired driving investigation against the van driver.

"While only preliminary, investigators believe alcohol, amongst other factors, was a contributor to the collision," Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson Const. Gary O'Brien said in a statement Thursday.

The collision closed the northbound lanes of the Nanaimo Parkway for several hours while investigators collected forensic evidence. Both vehicles were severely damaged and were towed from the scene.

Police are asking any motorists with dashcam video of the Caravan or the crash to contact the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.