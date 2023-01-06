Malahat reopens after crash snarls traffic

The Malahat highway has reopened to traffic after a two-vehicle crash blocked movement in both directions on Friday afternoon.

The crash occurred in the northbound lanes of the vehicle along Finlayson Arm Road near Goldstream Park.

Commuter Robyn Malovec says she was heading south on the highway when she saw the northbound crash scene around 2:30 p.m.

Around 3:20 p.m., the West Shore RCMP said tow trucks were on their way to remove the vehicles involved in the crash.

By about 3:45 p.m., police said the highway had reopened to traffic. No detours were available while the roadway was shut down.